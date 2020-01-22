RFG Advisory LLC Raises Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 114.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after purchasing an additional 291,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after buying an additional 288,244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 838.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 291,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 260,044 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5,479.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11,867.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 186,911 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $53.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.7161 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $8.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.51%.

