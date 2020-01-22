RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after purchasing an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $445,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $182.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $128.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $185.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.