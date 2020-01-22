RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPE. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,974,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,478,000 after buying an additional 5,159,683 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,834 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 114.4% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after buying an additional 240,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,935,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 110,786 shares during the last quarter.

IPE opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.06.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

