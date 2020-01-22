Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RHM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.10 ($128.02).

Rheinmetall stock traded down €3.35 ($3.90) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €103.80 ($120.70). 61,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rheinmetall has a 12-month low of €83.06 ($96.58) and a 12-month high of €118.60 ($137.91). The business’s 50-day moving average is €101.86 and its 200-day moving average is €106.02.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

