Richard T. Burke Sells 15,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

UNH stock opened at $300.53 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54. The company has a market cap of $282.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.73 and a 200 day moving average of $256.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,416,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after buying an additional 661,064 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

