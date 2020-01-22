RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Sells $80,847.81 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total transaction of $68,706.87.

On Monday, November 25th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,125 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $191,745.00.

Shares of RNG opened at $196.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.68 and a beta of 0.90. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $86.46 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $233.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 180.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in RingCentral by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RNG. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.42.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

