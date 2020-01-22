Rocket Pool Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00005819 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,245,642 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

Rocket Pool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

