Rollins (ROL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.92 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.97 and a beta of 0.28. Rollins has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $43.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.50 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rollins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.15.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.