Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,660 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.17% of Roper Technologies worth $61,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 75.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,063,000 after buying an additional 23,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,345,000 after purchasing an additional 155,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,387,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 679.3% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $375.29. 95,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,040. The stock has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $273.13 and a twelve month high of $385.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.27.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.512 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

