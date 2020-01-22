Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $275.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $265.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 16.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Netflix from $380.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $377.72.

NFLX stock traded down $7.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.49. 12,719,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Biegel & Waller LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

