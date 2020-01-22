Roth Capital Boosts Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $390.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from to in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.29.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $7.31 on Wednesday, hitting $472.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,778. Shopify has a twelve month low of $154.10 and a twelve month high of $472.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter worth $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 294.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

