Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 22,108 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,112,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,499,000 after acquiring an additional 386,299 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 56.7% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 133.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,675 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 58.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,200,000 after purchasing an additional 261,454 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1,805.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at $324,463.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.49. 5,760,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514,610. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.