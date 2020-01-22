Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 23,762 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 46.7% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Oracle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 169,311 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,875,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,172,699. The company has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.03. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,822.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $540,434.50. Insiders have sold a total of 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

