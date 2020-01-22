Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 341 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,065 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its stake in Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 115.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Boeing by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.38.

Boeing stock traded down $5.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.73. 15,256,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,096,360. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $305.75 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.