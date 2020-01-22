Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires Shares of 79,889 Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after buying an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,240,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $68,659.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,252.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

ALLY stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,056,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ally Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

