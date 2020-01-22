Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,175,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $458,647,000 after acquiring an additional 151,338 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,439,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

LMT stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.66. 558,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $278.00 and a 52-week high of $427.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

