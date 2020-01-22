Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 656 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 552.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.12. 619,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,847. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.68. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $136.40 and a 52-week high of $185.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

