Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys Shares of 13,097 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,972,000 after acquiring an additional 358,324 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,379,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,051,000 after purchasing an additional 634,441 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 969,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,464,000 after purchasing an additional 479,456 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,370,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,970,000 after purchasing an additional 129,154 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

Shares of AAP stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,240. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.09 and a 12-month high of $182.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.07 and a 200 day moving average of $154.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

