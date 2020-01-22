Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys Shares of 45,335 Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,335 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.08% of Wintrust Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $110,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of WTFC stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $65.02. 33,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,618. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.60 per share, with a total value of $49,989.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,178 shares in the company, valued at $329,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.