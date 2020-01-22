Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stock Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 42.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,075 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 145.2% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.12. 3,019,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

