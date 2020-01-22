Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 54.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $203,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,366 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in CVS Health by 14.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $521,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,904 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $41,422,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 41.4% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,231,574 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $140,745,000 after acquiring an additional 652,905 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $74.08. 2,147,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,461. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

