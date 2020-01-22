Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,109 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Corning by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 42,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Corning by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $29,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,312.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,690 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

GLW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.66. 2,431,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Corning had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

