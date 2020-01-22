Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $825,918,000 after acquiring an additional 502,349 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,533,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 163.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $168,635,000 after acquiring an additional 486,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.46 per share, with a total value of $251,498.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.27.

MCD traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.93. 1,386,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

