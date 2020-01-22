Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 231.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its position in DXC Technology by 123,694.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 97,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 97,719 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 311.7% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,023,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 588,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

DXC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.18. DXC Technology Co has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

