Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $92.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,556,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,350. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

