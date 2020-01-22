Rothschild Investment Corp IL Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 225.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,479 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Employers Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $17,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $22,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,229,000 after purchasing an additional 87,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.64. 1,478,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,444. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.83. American Express has a 1 year low of $98.46 and a 1 year high of $131.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nomura raised their price target on American Express from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.74.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

