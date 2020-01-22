Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $2.40 Million in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,170 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $300.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,308. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $302.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.70. The firm has a market cap of $282.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.