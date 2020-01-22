Rothschild Investment Corp IL Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,679 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Target were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Target by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.95.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $113.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,429,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $69.07 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

