Rothschild Investment Corp IL Makes New Investment in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,577 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,015,589 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $365,106,000 after acquiring an additional 751,835 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in Tapestry by 7.8% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,397,123 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $139,521,000 after purchasing an additional 318,716 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 27.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,085,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $97,903,000 after purchasing an additional 661,345 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 39,001.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,790,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 1,247,896 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,655,000 after purchasing an additional 31,279 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,751,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $39.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPR. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

In related news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

