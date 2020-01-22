Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 6,731 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.94.

SWK traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.19. 727,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.02 and a 1 year high of $173.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Donald Allan sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $452,757.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,403 shares in the company, valued at $19,808,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.