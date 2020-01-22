Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 900 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.06% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWPH. FMR LLC increased its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25,456.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 8.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter worth $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 43.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 143.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GWPH. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 5,340 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $48,967.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,492.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 420,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.41, for a total value of $45,532,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,328,916 shares of company stock worth $54,107,850 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWPH stock traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.08. The stock had a trading volume of 28,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,926. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.15. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1-year low of $95.71 and a 1-year high of $196.00.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.39. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 23.04% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $90.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

