Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 595.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.13.

PSA traded down $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.32. The company had a trading volume of 703,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,156. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $198.42 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.91 and a 200-day moving average of $234.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.