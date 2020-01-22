Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 146.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 162,829 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. ValuEngine lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.40. The stock had a trading volume of 673,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.15. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.84 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

