Rothschild Investment Corp IL Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,400,000 after buying an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,346,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,821,000 after buying an additional 400,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,633,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,526,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. GMP Securities upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.35. 1,272,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,133. The company has a market cap of $101.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.65 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $116.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

