Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 1,354 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,312,000 after purchasing an additional 705,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,921,000 after purchasing an additional 389,383 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,733,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.91. 3,741,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.74. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.