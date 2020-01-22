Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 500 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.22. 45,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

