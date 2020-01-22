Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned approximately 0.05% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LITE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 5,481.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,331.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,888.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,043. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. 958,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.20. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

