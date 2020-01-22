Rothschild Investment Corp IL Trims Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises about 0.9% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 852.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $189,997,000 after acquiring an additional 935,275 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 486,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,547,000 after acquiring an additional 307,149 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 869,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,314,000 after acquiring an additional 165,335 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 246,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,084,000 after acquiring an additional 152,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.16.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $183.55. 672,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,314. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 26.79%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

