Royal Bank of Canada Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $138.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

PPG opened at $126.46 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after acquiring an additional 232,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 18,428.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,367,000 after purchasing an additional 309,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

