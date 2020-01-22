Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$47.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.10.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down C$1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.07. 534,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of C$29.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.54.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million. Analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.