Royal Bank of Canada Raises Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $160.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. FBN Securities set a $140.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.30.

NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,157. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.95 and a fifty-two week high of $133.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,372,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,479 shares of company stock valued at $7,908,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 714.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

