Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Dutch Shell earned a coverage optimism score of -2.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS RYDAF traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. 6,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

