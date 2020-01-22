Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc (NYSE:RVT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust comprises about 2.4% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Royce Value Trust worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. 21.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,685. Royce Value Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $15.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

