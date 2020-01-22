Ruff (RUFF) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Ruff has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Ruff has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $865,798.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ruff

Ruff’s genesis date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

