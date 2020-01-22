Rupaya (RUPX) One Day Volume Tops $48.00

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded up 196.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Rupaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Cryptohub. Rupaya has a total market cap of $39,608.00 and $48.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 222% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.17 or 1.94637946 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019531 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupaya Profile

Rupaya (RUPX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,263,570 coins and its circulating supply is 61,077,606 coins. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

