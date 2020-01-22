Rupee (RUP) Reaches Market Cap of $218,313.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Rupee has a total market cap of $218,313.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Rupee has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rupee Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,454,000 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

