Russel Metals’ (RUSMF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 43.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of RUSMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

