Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) received a C$25.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:RUS traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$22.69. 103,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,634. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.91. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$18.47 and a 12 month high of C$25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.36.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$869.20 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.83, for a total value of C$91,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,477 shares in the company, valued at C$2,750,489.91.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

