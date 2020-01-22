S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 190,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,668,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 13.1% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,018,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 445,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 31,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 527,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.35. 683,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,868. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $79.35.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

