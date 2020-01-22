S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 80,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJK. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.84. 237,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,138. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%.

